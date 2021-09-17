Logo
SoftBank's Vision Fund sold 57 million Coupang shares for US$ 1.69 billion
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

17 Sep 2021 03:04PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 03:03PM)
TOKYO : SoftBank Group's Vision Fund sold 57 million shares in South Korean e-retailer Coupang Inc for about US$1.69 billion, according to a U.S. regulatory filing.

Vision Fund sold 57 million Coupang shares at US$29.685 each, and holds 568.2 million shares of the e-commerce firm following the sale, the filing showed https://bit.ly/3ClGkxi.

Coupang declined to comment.

In August, Vision Fund posted a first-quarter profit of 236 billion yen (US$2.15 billion).

(US$1 = 109.8800 yen)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

