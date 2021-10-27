Logo
Software firm ClickUp valued at US$4 billion in new funding round
27 Oct 2021 11:54PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 08:46PM)
Task management software company ClickUp said on Wednesday it was valued at US$4 billion after a US$400 million funding round that was co-led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and technology investment firm Tiger Global Management.

The Series C round, which brings the total amount raised by the San Diego-based company to over US$535 million, also drew investments from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Meritech Capital Partners.

ClickUp, founded in 2017, offers an all-in-one productivity platform to its customers which includes features such as project management, document collaboration, and spreadsheets among others.

The company said it intends to use the latest funds to hire more employees and enter new markets.

ClickUp, which counts fast food chain McDonald's Corp, pizza chain Papa John's International and streaming platform Netflix Inc among its customers said its revenue tripled in the last year.

Companies offering productive remote working services for their customers have seen a jump during the COVID-19 pandemic as offices closed worldwide.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

