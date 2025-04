French software company Dassault Systemes lowered its annual operating margin forecast on Thursday, citing a risk-adjusted financial outlook.

The group, which sells its software to automakers, plane makers and industrial companies, now sees 2025 operating margin rising by 50-70 basis points. It had previously expected a rise of 70-100 basis points from last year.

It confirmed its outlook of 6-8 per cent total revenue growth and 7-10 per cent earnings per share growth.