Software firm Dassault Systemes sees higher sales, earnings in 2025

:French software company Dassault Systemes on Tuesday forecast revenue growth of between 6 per cent and 8 per cent for 2025, above the 5 per cent rise seen last year, counting on its competitive positioning after its software revenue improved in the fourth quarter.

The group, which sells its software to automakers, plane makers and industrial companies, also expects diluted earnings per share of between 1.36 euros and 1.39 euros for the year, up from 1.20 euros in 2024.

Hit by a prolonged slowdown in the global automotive industry, Dassault Systemes had to cut its 2024 outlook twice in the second half of the year.

But its software revenue, which includes licence and subscription revenues, grew 9 per cent to 1.60 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in the final quarter of the year, buoyed by the aerospace and defence industry.

Sales growth of Dassault's flagship software platform 3DEXPERIENCE, which offers 3D modelling, data management and project management tools, rose to 22 per cent in the fourth quarter, from a 21 per cent increase in the same period last year and a 10 per cent decline in the third quarter.

Revenue at the Medidata unit, which analyses patient data for clinical trials and scrutinized by investors, grew 1 per cent in the same period.

