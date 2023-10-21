Logo
Business

Software firm Okta's shares slump on cyber breach
FILE PHOTO: Okta logo is displayed in this illustration taken March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

21 Oct 2023 04:47AM
Okta on Friday disclosed a breach of its customer support system that allowed some hackers to view files uploaded by certain clients, pushing the software company's shares down about 12 per cent.

"Okta security has identified adversarial activity that leveraged access to a stolen credential to access Okta's support case management system," Chief Security Officer David Bradbury said in a blog.

He did not specify the customers affected or the nature of the data that was compromised.

The company said its support case management system was different from production Okta service, which was fully operational and was not impacted.

The San Francisco-based company provides identity services, such as single sign-on and multi-factor authentication that are used for logging in to online applications and websites, to a customers including Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Okta shares ended down 11.6 per cent at $75.57.

Source: Reuters

