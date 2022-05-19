Logo
Software firm SpotOn valued at $3.6 billion after Dragoneer-led funding round
19 May 2022 01:17AM (Updated: 19 May 2022 01:17AM)
SpotOn said on Wednesday it raised $300 million in a late-stage funding round led by investment firm Dragoneer Investment Group, valuing the software maker at $3.6 billion.

Source: Reuters

