Software firm SpotOn valued at $3.6 billion after Dragoneer-led funding round

SpotOn said on Wednesday it raised $300 million in a late-stage funding round led by investment firm Dragoneer Investment Group, valuing the software maker at $3.6 billion.
Source: Reuters
