Software maker Anaplan to go private in $9.65 billion deal with Thoma Bravo

Software maker Anaplan Inc said on Sunday it had agreed to be taken private by Thoma Bravo LP for $9.65 billion in cash, another sign of rising private equity interest in the cloud-based software space.

The deal would give Anaplan investors $66 for each share held, a premium of more than 30per cent over the company's last closing price on Friday.

Anaplan makes software that helps businesses model different forecasting outcomes and has more than 1,900 customers worldwide. Its revenue rose by about a third in the year to Jan. 31, while losses widened.

The highly leveraged buyout is the latest in the software sector, whose rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic has attracted interest from private equity players.

Last month, software company Citrix Systems said it would be taken private for $16.5 billion including debt by affiliates of Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners.

The news of the Anaplan deal, which has an enterprise value of $10.7 billion, was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management took a nearly 5per cent stake in Anaplan last month.

