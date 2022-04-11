Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Software maker Datto to be taken private by Kaseya for $6.2 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Software maker Datto to be taken private by Kaseya for $6.2 billion

11 Apr 2022 09:00PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 09:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Software maker Datto said on Monday it would be taken private by security software company Kaseya for $6.2 billion in a deal funded by a consortium led by private equity firm Insight Partners.

The deal offers $35.50 per share in cash to Datto shareholders, a nearly 52per cent premium to the company's closing price on March 16 before a media report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-16/vista-backed-datto-is-said-to-explore-options-including-a-sale said the software maker was exploring options, including a sale.

The purchase by Kaseya is also supported by investments from TPG Capital, Sixth Street Partners and Singapore state investor Temasek, among others.

Founded in 2007 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange two years ago, Datto makes security and cloud-based software for small and medium businesses and specifically for managed service providers.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us