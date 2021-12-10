Software maker HashiCorp valued at US$16 billion in Nasdaq debut

:HashiCorp Inc's shares rose as much as 11per cent in their market debut on Thursday, valuing the cloud software vendor at nearly US$16 billion, while marking one of the biggest listings in the enterprise software sector this year.

Investor interest in software companies offering digital solutions has jumped exponentially this year due to the pandemic-driven shift to hybrid working and a sustained demand for remote productivity services.

HashiCorp's shares made a lukewarm debut at US$81.16, compared to their initial public offering price of US$80 per share. They reached a high of US$89.50 at 12.23 pm ET.

The company priced the sale of 15.3 million shares above its targeted range of US$68 and US$72 in its IPO, raising US$1.22 billion.

Enterprise software firms such as coding platform GitLab Inc and Freshworks Inc have made strong market debuts in the United States this year, fetching valuations of more than US$10 billion each.

Co-founded in 2012 by Mitchell Hashimoto and Armon Dadgar, HashiCorp is an open-source project and now provides commercial cloud-based software to clients including Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Mercedes-Benz.

The company's existing investors include venture capital firms T. Rowe Price, Mayfield, Franklin Templeton and GGV Capital.

In early 2020, HashiCorp raised US$175 million in a late-stage funding round led by Franklin Templeton that valued it at US$5.1 billion. It has now floated its shares in New York at more than double the valuation from its last fundraise.

The company helps enterprises operate their cloud infrastructure across public cloud platforms run by large tech firms including Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

Based in San Francisco, HashiCorp considers itself "remote-first," with over 1,650 employees operating across the world.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and J.P.Morgan were among the underwriters for the HashiCorp offering.

