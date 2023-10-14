Logo
Business

SoftwareOne gets round of bids in strategic review-sources
14 Oct 2023 12:27AM (Updated: 14 Oct 2023 12:53AM)
LONDON/ZURICH : Switzerland's SoftwareOne Holding, which helps companies manage software purchases from vendors such as Microsoft, Adobe and IBM, received non-binding bids this week from private equity firms Bain Capital and Apax Partners, said two people familiar with the situation.

The Swiss software manager has been holding management presentations this month as part of a strategic review run by JPMorgan, a third person said. Non-binding bids were due on Oct. 11 and at least four parties submitted proposals, one of the people said.

SoftwareOne declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9050 Swiss francs)

($1 = 0.9014 Swiss francs)

(This story has been refiled to fix a spelling in the reporting credit)

Source: Reuters

