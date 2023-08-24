Logo
Business

SoftwareOne says strategic review remains ongoing, reports H1 results
24 Aug 2023 01:25PM
ZURICH : SoftwareOne reiterated its full-year guidance on Thursday and said a strategic review to maximise shareholder value remains ongoing, as it reported a 1.7 per cent drop in adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first half of 2023.

The Swiss software provider, which went public in 2019 and has been recently eyed by Bain Capital for takeover, reported half-year adjusted EBITDA of 111.7 million Swiss francs ($127.41 million).

($1 = 0.8767 Swiss francs)

Source: Reuters

