BEIJING : Beijing Jianhua Land Co, a subsidiary of Soho China Ltd, was fined 709 million yuan (US$111.10 million) by the city of Beijing for evading 198 million yuan in taxes, according to a statement on the Beijing tax bureau's website on Friday.

(US$1 = 6.3815 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Ella Cao; editing by Jason Neely)