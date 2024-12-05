Logo
Business

Soitec to supply wafers to GlobalFoundries' 9SW platform
Business

Soitec to supply wafers to GlobalFoundries' 9SW platform

Soitec to supply wafers to GlobalFoundries' 9SW platform

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for semiconductor and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc. during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York City, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

05 Dec 2024 01:46AM
Soitec will supply GlobalFoundries (GF) with its RF-SOI wafers for GF's latest radio platform.

The French semiconductor manufacturer said it would provide 300mm RF-SOI wafers for GF's radio solution, 9SW, which will be used to make future 5G and Wi-Fi chips.

"The transition from 5G to 5G-Advanced, and eventually 6G, requires ever-higher performance and energy efficiency, as well as increasing compactness for next-generation devices," Soitec said in a statement.

The company, whose customers include TSMC, UMC, Sony, and STMicroelectronics, has faced sharp inventory corrections in a sluggish smartphone market.

Soitec said during its first-half earnings that it saw a rebound in the smartphone market lifting sales of its RF-SOI wafers, as orders have picked up from the low levels recorded in the first quarter of the year.

Source: Reuters

