Business

Solar tech firm Nextracker raises $638 million in upsized US IPO
09 Feb 2023 12:06PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 12:06PM)
Solar technology firm Nextracker raised $638 million in its U.S. IPO, pricing it slightly higher than its indicated target range, parent company Flex Ltd said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the number of shares sold was increased.

Nextracker sold 26.6 million shares of its Class A common stock at $24 apiece, according to the statement, giving the Fremont, California-based company a valuation of over $3.5 billion. This comes at the upper-end of their indicated range of $20 to $23 per share.

The decision to increase the deal size comes at a challenging time for the U.S. IPO market, where activity has come to a standstill due to heightened volatility in a rising interest rate environment.

Nextracker is expected to debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Feb. 9 under the ticker symbol "NXT", and the offering is expected to closed on Feb. 13, Singapore-based manufacturing solutions provider Flex said.

Nextracker has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to about additional 4 million shares, it added.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citigroup, and Barclays acted as joint lead underwriters for the offering.

Source: Reuters

