Some 85% of Toyota shareholders voted to re-elect Toyoda at AGM

TOKYO :Some 85 per cent of Toyota Motor's shareholders voted to re-elect Chairman Akio Toyoda to the automaker's board of directors at its annual general meeting, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Support for Toyoda, the grandson of the company's founder, was at 96 per cent in the previous year, when he was president and chief executive. This year's vote marks his lowest approval rating in at least five years.

Some 15 per cent of shareholders also voted at Wednesday's meeting in favour of a resolution that would have compelled the automaker to make greater disclosure of its climate change lobbying activities.

That was well short of the two-thirds majority required for the resolution to pass.