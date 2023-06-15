Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Some 85% of Toyota shareholders voted to re-elect Toyoda at AGM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Some 85% of Toyota shareholders voted to re-elect Toyoda at AGM

Some 85% of Toyota shareholders voted to re-elect Toyoda at AGM

Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda attends a press conference over rigging safety tests by its affiliate Daihatsu that affected 88,000 vehicles, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

15 Jun 2023 02:10PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2023 02:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Some 85 per cent of Toyota Motor's shareholders voted to re-elect Chairman Akio Toyoda to the automaker's board of directors at its annual general meeting, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Support for Toyoda, the grandson of the company's founder, was at 96 per cent in the previous year, when he was president and chief executive. This year's vote marks his lowest approval rating in at least five years.

Some 15 per cent of shareholders also voted at Wednesday's meeting in favour of a resolution that would have compelled the automaker to make greater disclosure of its climate change lobbying activities.

That was well short of the two-thirds majority required for the resolution to pass.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.