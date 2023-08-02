Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Some BOJ board members see inflation holding above 2% target -June minutes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Some BOJ board members see inflation holding above 2% target -June minutes

Some BOJ board members see inflation holding above 2% target -June minutes

FILE PHOTO: A man walks at the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

02 Aug 2023 08:30AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Some Bank of Japan board members said domestic inflation might hold above the central bank's 2 per cent target, given changes in corporate wage and price-setting behaviours, minutes of their June policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

"We cannot rule out the chance we are underestimating the sustainability of inflation in Japan," one of the nine board members was quoted as saying in the minutes.

While some said they expected inflation to slow back below 2 per cent as cost-push factors dissipate, one member said the risk of inflation staying elevated above the level "remained high."

The board agreed on the need to keep ultra-loose policy for the time being given uncertainty on the outlook for inflation, and a lack of clear side-effects of its policy, the minutes showed.

At the June 15-16 meeting, the BOJ maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy and dovish guidance pledging to "patiently" sustain stimulus to achieve its price target.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.