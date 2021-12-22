Logo
Some BOJ board members see positive impact on Japan's economy from weak yen
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

22 Dec 2021 08:49AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 08:47AM)
TOKYO : Some members of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy board said in October the yen's weakening would have a positive effect on the Japanese economy as a whole even though its impact on boosting exports was not as strong as before, the minutes of a meeting showed.

At the Oct. 27-28 meeting board members discussed the impact of a weak yen on the Japanese economy, and they agreed that they would not hesitate to ease policy further if necessary, the minutes showed.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

