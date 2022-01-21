Some in BOJ said upward price pressure building up: December meeting minutes

TOKYO: Several Bank of Japan policymakers said consumer inflation was facing upward pressure with prices rising for a wide range of goods, minutes of their December meeting showed on Friday (Jan 21).

But a number of BOJ board members stressed the need for the central bank to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy with inflation still distant from its 2 per cent target, the minutes showed.

At the December meeting, the BOJ dialled back emergency pandemic funding but maintained its massive stimulus programme.