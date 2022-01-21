Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Some in BOJ said upward price pressure building up: December meeting minutes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Some in BOJ said upward price pressure building up: December meeting minutes

Some in BOJ said upward price pressure building up: December meeting minutes

File photo of a Japan yen note. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas White)

21 Jan 2022 08:20AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 08:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Several Bank of Japan policymakers said consumer inflation was facing upward pressure with prices rising for a wide range of goods, minutes of their December meeting showed on Friday (Jan 21).

But a number of BOJ board members stressed the need for the central bank to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy with inflation still distant from its 2 per cent target, the minutes showed.

At the December meeting, the BOJ dialled back emergency pandemic funding but maintained its massive stimulus programme.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Bank of Japan inflation

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us