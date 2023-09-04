Some Country Garden creditors object to debt payment deal: Sources

SHANGHAI: Chinese developer Country Garden faces a call from some smaller onshore bondholders for the nullification of a deal to extend repayment of a bond, arguing it was unfair and illegal, according to sources and a document.

Country Garden's onshore bondholders approved its proposal for an extension on debt payments worth 3.9 billion yuan (US$536 million) late on Friday, in a deal that pulled the company back from the brink of a default and eased investors' concerns.

The financial woes of the country's No. 1 private developer worsened the outlook for China's crisis-hit property sector, and the debt extension deal - and Beijing's new support measures for the industry - boosted market sentiment on Monday (Sep 4).

In Friday's vote on Country Garden's extension proposal, 56.08 per cent of participating onshore creditors approved the deal, 43.64 per cent opposed and 0.28 per cent abstained, an official document shared with bondholders showed.

In a letter opposing the deal, which the sources said has been sent to Country Garden and seen by Reuters, some creditors complained the procedures of the bondholder meetings were unfair and in breach of rules and laws.