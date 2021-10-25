Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Some Evergrande bondholders received coupon payment for Sept 23 tranche -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Some Evergrande bondholders received coupon payment for Sept 23 tranche -sources

Some Evergrande bondholders received coupon payment for Sept 23 tranche -sources

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

25 Oct 2021 11:44AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 11:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Some China Evergrande Group bondholders have received coupon payments for a dollar bond tranche that was due Sept. 23 and for which the 30-day grace period ended last Saturday, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted property firm with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, had sent US$83.5 million to a Citibank trustee account on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

That fund has now been transferred to at least some of the offshore bondholders, said the people on Monday, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

An Evergrande spokesperson said the company did not have a comment.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us