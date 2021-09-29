Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Some Evergrande offshore bondholders not paid by Wednesday deadline Asia time - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Some Evergrande offshore bondholders not paid by Wednesday deadline Asia time - sources

Some Evergrande offshore bondholders not paid by Wednesday deadline Asia time - sources

FILE PHOTO: Chinese flags are seen near the logo of the China Evergrande Group on the Evergrande Center in Shanghai, China, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

29 Sep 2021 07:34PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 08:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Some of China Evergrande Group's offshore bondholders had not received interest payment by the close of Asia business hours on Wednesday, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, missing its second dollar debt obligation this month.

The cash-strapped company was due on Wednesday to make a US$47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5per cent March 2024 dollar bond. It had missed paying US$83.5 million in coupon last Thursday.

Evergrande's silence on its offshore payment obligations has left global investors wondering if they will have to swallow large losses when 30-day grace periods end for coupon payments due on Sept. 23 and Sept. 29.

Two of the sources said they have had no information from the company about the payment on Wednesday. The sources could not be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media due to sensitivity of the matter.

A spokesperson for Evergrande did not have any immediate comment. Reuters was unable to determine whether Evergrande has told bondholders what it plans to do regarding the coupon payment due on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai, Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Tom Arnold in London; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us