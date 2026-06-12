Some German firms see AI reducing need for degrees, Ifo says

FRANKFURT, June 12 : Close to 20 per cent of German companies that use artificial intelligence are finding it easy to replace employees with university degrees with AI-enabled staff without a degree, a survey by German economic research institute Ifo showed.

• The survey also showed that about 15 per cent of the companies surveyed deemed it easy to replace experienced employees with AI-enabled staff with less experience

• “AI is transforming the world of work and in some areas can even partially replace formal qualifications and experience,” says Ifo researcher Anna Ruffert

• Retail and wholesale trade companies signalled the highest readiness to make those staff switches among sectors, Ifo added