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Some German firms see AI reducing need for degrees, Ifo says
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Some German firms see AI reducing need for degrees, Ifo says

Some German firms see AI reducing need for degrees, Ifo says

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

12 Jun 2026 05:43PM
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FRANKFURT, June 12 : Close to 20 per cent of German companies that use artificial intelligence are finding it easy to replace employees with university degrees with AI-enabled staff without a degree, a survey by German economic research institute Ifo showed.

• The survey also showed that about 15 per cent of the companies surveyed deemed it easy to replace experienced employees with AI-enabled staff with less experience

• “AI is transforming the world of work and in some areas can even partially replace formal qualifications and experience,” says Ifo researcher Anna Ruffert

• Retail and wholesale trade companies signalled the highest readiness to make those staff switches among sectors, Ifo added

Source: Reuters
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