Business

Some onshore creditors of Country Garden private bond receive interest payments - sources
Business

Some onshore creditors of Country Garden private bond receive interest payments - sources

Some onshore creditors of Country Garden private bond receive interest payments - sources

FILE PHOTO: A view of the residential apartments in Country Garden's Forest City development in Johor Bahru, Malaysia August 16, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

01 Sep 2023 07:52PM
HONG KONG : Some onshore creditors of embattled Chinese property developer Country Garden's private bond have received interest payments, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The development comes after Country Garden on Thursday delayed a deadline for creditors to vote on whether to postpone payments for that onshore 3.9 billion yuan ($537 million) private bond until Friday 1400 GMT to give bondholders "sufficient time" to prepare for the vote.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Country Garden did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Source: Reuters

