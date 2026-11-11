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Some Tang SUVs fitted with incorrect wheel rims, BYD says
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Some Tang SUVs fitted with incorrect wheel rims, BYD says

Some Tang SUVs fitted with incorrect wheel rims, BYD says

FILE PHOTO: The BYD TANG EV is driven during an exhibition test drive in Toluca, Mexico November 29, 2022. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan/File Photo

11 Nov 2026 04:43PM
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BEIJING, Nov 11 : Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD said on Wednesday that some of its Tang SUV vehicles were fitted with incorrect wheel rims due to a supplier data-entry error, but added that the issue did not pose a safety risk.

• BYD said it had completed an investigation following customer feedback and traced the problem to a coding-entry error by a wheel-rim supplier.

• The automaker said it had corrected the coding and taken steps to prevent similar assembly errors in future production. The supplier has also added visual checks to its production line, BYD said.

• The issue does not affect vehicle handling or pose a safety risk, BYD said. The company will invite affected owners to service centres for free inspections and professional wheel-rim adjustments.

• BYD apologised for the inconvenience.

Source: Reuters
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