Some Tang SUVs fitted with incorrect wheel rims, BYD says

BEIJING, Nov 11 : Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD said on Wednesday that some of its Tang SUV vehicles were fitted with incorrect wheel rims due to a supplier data-entry error, but added that the issue did not pose a safety risk.

• BYD said it had completed an investigation following customer feedback and traced the problem to a coding-entry error by a wheel-rim supplier.

• The automaker said it had corrected the coding and taken steps to prevent similar assembly errors in future production. The supplier has also added visual checks to its production line, BYD said.

• The issue does not affect vehicle handling or pose a safety risk, BYD said. The company will invite affected owners to service centres for free inspections and professional wheel-rim adjustments.

• BYD apologised for the inconvenience.