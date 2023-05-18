Logo
Sony eyes partial spin-off of Sony Financial Group

Sony eyes partial spin-off of Sony Financial Group

FILE PHOTO: The Sony logo is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 16, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

18 May 2023 09:36AM (Updated: 18 May 2023 09:56AM)
TOKYO :Sony Group Corp on Thursday said it is examining a partial spin off of its financial business within the next two to three years, as the conglomerate focuses on its entertainment business.

Sony said it is looking at listing Sony Financial Group, whose operations include life insurance and banking, and retaining a stake of slightly less than 20 per cent.

The potential spin-off comes as Sony doubles down on its entertainment business centred on games, music and movies, as well as its image sensor business.

Sony shares were up 6 per cent in morning trading in Tokyo.

Source: Reuters

