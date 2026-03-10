Sony fighting $2.7 billion UK lawsuit over PlayStation Store prices

LONDON, March 10 : Sony is fighting a London lawsuit worth almost 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) that alleges the PlayStation maker's "monopoly position" inflated prices for digital games, in the latest mass consumer case to go to trial in Britain.

The Japanese conglomerate is accused of abusing its dominant position by requiring digital games and add-ons for its console to be bought and sold only via its PlayStation Store, making prices higher than for physical games.

Sony says it has "invested years and billions" in an integrated gaming platform that benefits consumers in a competitive market, where rivals Nintendo and Microsoft's Xbox use similar models.

Its lawyers also argue the margin Sony earns on sales of games and additional content is not excessive, saying the lawsuit ignores the company's costs and the value of its brand.

The case, brought at London's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) on behalf of around 12 million people in the United Kingdom, is the third against a major tech company to go to trial since the start of 2025.

SONY ACCUSED OF EXCLUDING COMPETITION

Alex Neill, who is leading the case, said in a statement that "gamers have paid too much and they should get some money back". The case was previously valued at up to 5 billion pounds, but has since dropped to 1.97 billion pounds.

Her lawyer Robert Palmer told the tribunal: "Sony can and does set the retail prices ... without facing any retail competition for digital content. It allows it to obtain monopoly profits from digital distribution."

But Sony, which sold 8 million PlayStation 5 consoles between October and December, says the lawsuit amounts to arguing that third parties should be allowed to set up a store for the PlayStation and "free-ride" on Sony's investments.

Other cases relating to app stores are pending. Last year, the CAT ruled against Apple in relation to its App Store, a decision Apple is seeking to appeal.

A trial of a lawsuit against Google is due to begin in October. Fortnite maker Epic Games, which would have been involved in that case, withdrew its claim on Monday after Google announced sweeping changes to its Play Store practices.

($1 = 0.7446 pounds)