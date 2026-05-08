Sony forecasts 11% rise in annual profit but lower sales

TOKYO, May 8 : Sony forecast on Friday its operating profit for the year ending March 2027 would rise 11 per cent to 1.6 trillion yen ($10.20 billion), with higher profit but lower sales at its main gaming business.

The Japanese firm also said operating profit for the year ended March rose 13.4 per cent to 1.45 trillion yen, below an LSEG consensus estimate of 1.56 trillion yen.

While Sony has received plaudits for its transformation into an entertainment powerhouse, market concern about the impact of artificial intelligence on its business and a perceived lack of growth catalysts have weighed on its shares in recent months.

Investors are also fretting about the impact of a memory-chip price surge and disruption to supply chains from the Iran war on margins at electronics manufacturers including Sony and peer Nintendo, which also reports on Friday.

($1 = 156.8900 yen)