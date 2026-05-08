Logo
Logo

Business

Sony forecasts 11% rise in annual profit but lower sales
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Sony forecasts 11% rise in annual profit but lower sales

Sony forecasts 11% rise in annual profit but lower sales

A Sony logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

08 May 2026 11:06AM (Updated: 08 May 2026 11:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, May 8 : Sony forecast on Friday its operating profit for the year ending March 2027 would rise 11 per cent to 1.6 trillion yen ($10.20 billion), with higher profit but lower sales at its main gaming business.

The Japanese firm also said operating profit for the year ended March rose 13.4 per cent to 1.45 trillion yen, below an LSEG consensus estimate of 1.56 trillion yen.

While Sony has received plaudits for its transformation into an entertainment powerhouse, market concern about the impact of artificial intelligence on its business and a perceived lack of growth catalysts have weighed on its shares in recent months.

Investors are also fretting about the impact of a memory-chip price surge and disruption to supply chains from the Iran war on margins at electronics manufacturers including Sony and peer Nintendo, which also reports on Friday.

($1 = 156.8900 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement