Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

China Malaysia CNA Explains ChatGPT Snap Insight Ukraine invasion Wellness Climate change COVID-19 Russia
Logo

Business

Sony to hike R&D spending at gaming unit -Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

China Malaysia CNA Explains ChatGPT Snap Insight Ukraine invasion Wellness Climate change COVID-19 Russia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sony to hike R&D spending at gaming unit -Nikkei

Sony to hike R&D spending at gaming unit -Nikkei

Sony logo is displayed in this illustration taken, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Jul 2023 07:22AM (Updated: 13 Jul 2023 09:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Sony Group will boost research and development spending at its gaming unit by about 10 per cent to 300 billion yen ($2.2 billion) this financial year, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

R&D spending at the games business behind the hit PlayStation 5 console will surpass R&D spending on electronics and semiconductors this year, the business daily said.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment but its gaming business has set out ambitious plans to invest in live-service games, which offer continuous updated play, and it also plans to offer more PC and mobile games.

Its stock was up 4 per cent in Tokyo morning trade after a brokerage upgrade.

Rival Microsoft has turned to acquisitions to boost its subscription and cloud-based gaming services to better compete with market leader Sony.

On Wednesday the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it was appealing a federal judge's ruling that Microsoft could go forward with its $69 billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard.

($1 = 138.3900 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.