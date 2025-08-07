Logo
Sony hikes annual profit forecast by 4%, citing smaller trade war impact
Attendees look over exhibits in the Sony booth during CES 2025, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 8, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

07 Aug 2025 11:09AM (Updated: 07 Aug 2025 11:16AM)
TOKYO :Sony raised its full-year operating profit forecast on Thursday by 4 per cent to 1.33 trillion yen ($9.01 billion), citing a diminished impact from U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war.

In May, Sony forecast a profit of 1.28 trillion yen, factoring in a 100 billion yen hit from the tariffs.

The Japanese conglomerate has transformed from a maker of household electronics such as the Walkman to an entertainment behemoth spanning games, movies, music and chips.

Sony reported a 36.5 per cent rise in operating profit to 340 billion yen for the April-June quarter, beating an estimate of 288 billion yen from eight analysts surveyed by LSEG.

($1 = 147.5700 yen)

Source: Reuters
