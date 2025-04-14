Sony hikes PlayStation 5 price by 11% in Europe

TOKYO: Sony said it will hike the price of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console in markets in Europe, Britain, Australia and New Zealand, citing high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates.

The Japanese technology and entertainment conglomerate is raising the cost of a PS5 without a disc drive by 11 per cent to 499.99 euros (US$569.59) from Apr 14.

The price of the same device will rise by 10 per cent in Britain to 429.99 pounds (US$566.90).

Manufacturers of electronics are facing headwinds including trade disruption in the wake of the imposition of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Nintendo said earlier this month it is delaying the start of pre-orders for the Switch 2 gaming device in the United States as it examines the potential impact of tariffs.

The Switch 2, which Nintendo said last month is priced at US$449.99 in the US, is the long-anticipated successor to its hit hybrid home-portable Switch and is due to launch on Jun 5.