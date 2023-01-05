Logo
Sony's new "Afeela" electric vehicle with Honda to use Qualcomm tech, companies say
Sony's new "Afeela" electric vehicle with Honda to use Qualcomm tech, companies say

FILE PHOTO: Sony Corp's and Honda Motor's logos are pictured at their joint news conference venue in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

05 Jan 2023 10:06AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 10:06AM)
Sony and Honda's electric vehicle joint venture will work closely with U.S. firm Qualcomm Inc on the new "Afeela" cars, the chief executive of Sony Honda Mobility, Yasuhide Mizuno, told the CES 2023 technology trade show in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, who also appeared at the CES presentation, said the car would use Qualcomm's "Snapdragon" digital chassis.

The venture between Sony Group Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd aims to deliver its first electric vehicles by early 2026 in North America.

Source: Reuters

