TOKYO : Sony Group said one of its units has agreed to invest about US$500 million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's new chip subsidiary in Japan.

Taiwan's TSMC is building a chip factory in Japan, a move welcomed by the Japanese government.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation's investment is expected to represent less than 20per cent of the new venture, according to its regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)