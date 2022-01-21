Logo
Sony looking to add new partners to its EV project-executive
FILE PHOTO: Sony Corp's logo is seen at its news conference in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

21 Jan 2022 11:13AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 12:09PM)
TOKYO : Sony Group will likely add new technology partners to its electric vehicle (EV) project to help it forge a mobility business to transform cars from transportation machines to entertainment spaces, a Sony executive told Reuters.

"We see the risk of ignoring EVs as greater than the challenge they pose," Izumi Kawanishi, the senior general manager at Sony who will manage the new mobility business, said in an interview.

(This story refiles to fixe typographical error in second paragraph).

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Shinji Kitamura; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

