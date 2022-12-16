Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sony plans smartphone sensor factory in Japan - Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sony plans smartphone sensor factory in Japan - Nikkei

Sony plans smartphone sensor factory in Japan - Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Sony logo is displayed in this illustration taken, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 Dec 2022 01:27AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 01:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sony Group Corp is considering building a new factory to make smartphone image sensors in the Kumamoto prefecture of Japan, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The company plans to break ground on the plant as soon as 2024, and bring it online in fiscal 2025 at the earliest, the report said, adding the company expects the cost to run into the billions of dollars.

Sony did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Japan, which long ago lost its lead on chip manufacturing, particularly advanced semiconductors, is rushing to take advantage after Washington restricted Beijing's access to the technology and asked its allies to do the same.

Last month, Japan's industry and trade ministry said it would invest an initial 70 billion yen ($507.80 million) in Rapidus, a newly formed chip maker backed by the country's government and led by tech firms including Sony and NEC Corp.

Sony plans to source chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's planned chip plant in the area, the report said.

($1 = 137.8500 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.