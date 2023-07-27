Logo
Business

Sony PlayStation 5 console sales pass 40 million
Business

Sony PlayStation 5 console sales pass 40 million

Sony PlayStation 5 console sales pass 40 million

Logos of Sony PlayStation 5 are displayed at the consumer electronics retailer chain Bic Camera ahead of its official launch, in Tokyo, Japan November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

27 Jul 2023 09:02PM
TOKYO : Sony Group Corp has sold more than 40 million PlayStation 5 consoles, its gaming division said on Thursday, citing the easing of supply chain problems.

"It took months for supply chains to normalise so we could have the inventory to keep up with demand," Sony Interactive CEO Jim Ryan wrote in a blog post.

"Now PS5 supply is well-stocked and we are seeing that pent up demand finally being met."

The Japanese tech and entertainment conglomerate has said it expects to sell 25 million PS5 units this year, which would be a record for any PlayStation device.

Sony's latest console is closing the gap with the PS4 console, said Piers Harding-Rolls, analyst at Ampere Analysis.

Source: Reuters

