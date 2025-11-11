Sony raises profit forecast by 8%, cites lower tariff impact, anime strength

TOKYO :Sony raised its operating profit forecast for the year ending March 2026 by 8 per cent to 1.43 trillion yen ($9.48 billion) on Tuesday, citing a smaller-than-expected impact from U.S. tariffs and the strength of its entertainment and chips businesses.

Operating profit in the July-September quarter climbed 10 per cent to 429 billion yen after its music unit, which includes anime, and chips businesses recorded higher sales.

Sony cited the success of animated movie "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle" as a key contributor.

The Japanese conglomerate was once best known for household electronics but has become an entertainment powerhouse and is banking on the growth of anime.

However, profit at Sony's games business fell in the second quarter as the company booked impairment losses related to the "Destiny 2" video game.

Sony sold 3.9 million units of its PlayStation 5, which launched in 2020, during the quarter in a slight increase from the same period a year earlier.

Take-Two Interactive said last week it has delayed the release of "Grand Theft Auto VI" for a second time to November next year. The highly anticipated title is expected to boost Sony's gaming business.

Nintendo last week hiked its annual sales forecast for the Switch 2 to 19 million units as consumers flock to the gaming device which launched in June.

Sony, a leading manufacturer of image sensors used in smartphones, cited sales of larger sensors as boosting its chips unit during the quarter.

The company said it would buy back up to 35 million shares for some 100 billion yen. Sony's shares climbed 6 per cent following the earnings announcement.

($1 = 150.7800 yen)