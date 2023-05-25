Logo
Business

Sony says to buy land in Kumamoto, Japan for image sensor production
Sony says to buy land in Kumamoto, Japan for image sensor production

The company logo of Sony Corporation is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

25 May 2023
TOKYO : Sony Group Corp said on Thursday its semiconductor subsidiary would buy land in the southern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto to produce image sensors.

Source: Reuters

