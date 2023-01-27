Logo
Sony's gaming chief met EU's Vestager on Microsoft's Activision deal: Report
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

27 Jan 2023 01:37AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2023 03:20AM)
BRUSSELS: Sony's gaming chief Jim Ryan met EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Wednesday (Jan 26) to discuss Microsoft's US$69 billion bid for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The meeting came as the EU competition watchdog prepares to warn Microsoft this week about the potential anti-competitive effects of the US software giant and Xbox maker's acquisition in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

Microsoft is looking to Activision to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony. The latter has criticised the deal and even called for a regulatory veto.

The person declined to provide details of the discussion between Ryan and Vestager. The European Commission, which is scheduled to rule on the deal by Apr 11, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US Federal Trade Commission has sued to block the deal while UK regulators have also expressed concerns.

Source: Reuters

