Sotheby's ramps up NFT operations

NEW YORK: Sotheby's auction house launched a dedicated platform for collectors of NFTs Thursday (Feb 10) and announced a twice-a-year sale of the digital objects, a sign of its commitment to the craze.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital object that can be a drawing, animation, piece of music, photo, or video with a certificate of authenticity created by blockchain technology. This authentication by a network of computers is considered inviolable.

They have become hugely popular against the backdrop of the pandemic, boosting the contemporary art market.

According to a report published by Artprice this month, NFT sales now represent two per cent of the global art market.