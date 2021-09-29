Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Africa, Kenya airlines discuss joint Africa carrier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Africa, Kenya airlines discuss joint Africa carrier

South Africa, Kenya airlines discuss joint Africa carrier

The South African Airways flight readies for takeoff at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo airport. (Photo: AFP)

29 Sep 2021 10:36PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 10:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's beleaguered national airline has signed a cooperation agreement with its Kenyan counterpart, with the long-term aim to create a pan-African airline, it said on Wednesday (Sep 29).

South African Airways (SAA) recently emerged from bankruptcy proceedings and flew its first plane since March 2020 last week.

"SAA is signing a memorandum of cooperation with Kenya Airways, a welcome and strategic partnership with a longer-term view to co-starting a pan-African airline group," its spokeswoman Vimla Maistry told AFP.

She said the next step would be for both parties to "further discuss the memorandum", noting that they were still exploring possible collaboration at this stage.

Once Africa's second-largest airline after Ethiopian Airlines, SAA had survived for decades on government bailouts and was shedding routes even before the pandemic hit.

It emerged from business rescue in May, after slashing hundreds of jobs and slimming its fleet from 46 to six planes.

The airline has so far resumed domestic and regional services.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us