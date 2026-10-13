South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident

Oct 13 : South African fashion retailer The Foschini Group said on Tuesday it was investigating a recent cybersecurity incident at its UK operations, affecting its Phase Eight, Hobbs and Whistles brands.

Some details from company statement:

• The company's UK operations detected a cybersecurity incident over the weekend that disrupted certain IT systems

• TFG London has engaged external cybersecurity specialists to contain the incident and informed all relevant UK authorities

• An investigation to establish whether any personal or other sensitive information has been compromised remains ongoing

• Several IT systems across its UK operations remain unavailable, while its operations in Africa and Australia are unaffected