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South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident
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South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident

South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident

A shopper walks past a Foschini store at a shopping centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

13 Oct 2026 01:37PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2026 01:44PM)
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Oct 13 : South African fashion retailer The Foschini Group said on Tuesday it was investigating a recent cybersecurity incident at its UK operations, affecting its Phase Eight, Hobbs and Whistles brands.

Some details from company statement:

• The company's UK operations detected a cybersecurity incident over the weekend that disrupted certain IT systems

• TFG London has engaged external cybersecurity specialists to contain the incident and informed all relevant UK authorities

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• An investigation to establish whether any personal or other sensitive information has been compromised remains ongoing

• Several IT systems across its UK operations remain unavailable, while its operations in Africa and Australia are unaffected

Source: Reuters
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