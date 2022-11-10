South African pay TV group Multichoice posts loss in first half

JOHANNESBURG : South African pay TV company Multichoice Group said on Thursday it made a loss in the first half due to an upfront investment in services and offerings it made before the soccer World Cup that starts later in November.

The company has exclusive rights to broadcast the sporting extravaganza in Africa.

For the half year ended Sept. 30, its headline loss per share, the main measure of earnings in South Africa, was at 58 South African cents, down from 356 cents posted in the same period of last year.