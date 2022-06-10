Logo
South Korea April current account logs first deficit in 2 years
FILE PHOTO: A South Korea won note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

10 Jun 2022 07:13AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 08:06AM)
SEOUL: South Korea's current account balance became a deficit in April for the first time in two years on a reduced trade surplus and annual dividend payment to stock investors, central bank data showed on Friday (Jun 10).

The country's current account turned into a US$0.08 billion deficit in April, the first shortfall since April 2020, from a revised US$7.06 billion surplus in March, the provisional Bank of Korea data showed.

The goods trade surplus shrank to a US$2.95 billion in April from US$5.64 billion in March while the dividend income balance turned to a US$3.82 billion deficit from a US$0.39 billion surplus in March, it showed.

For the January-April period, the current account balance stood at a US$15.31 billion surplus, compared with a US$22.52 billion surplus for the same period a year earlier.

Source: Reuters/aj

