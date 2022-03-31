Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea April manufacturers' business confidence sours by the most in two years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea April manufacturers' business confidence sours by the most in two years

South Korea April manufacturers' business confidence sours by the most in two years

FILE PHOTO: The skyline of central Seoul is seen during sunrise in Seoul September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

31 Mar 2022 05:02AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 05:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korean manufacturers' business confidence soured most in two years, a central bank survey showed on Thursday, on worries over rising raw material prices and logistics costs due to the Ukraine crisis and supply bottlenecks, while the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant also weighed.

The Bank of Korea's manufacturing business outlook index (BSI) for April stood at 83 on a seasonally adjusted basis, the lowest level since January 2021.

That was a 10-point drop from March, the biggest monthly fall since April 2020.

A reading below 100 means there were more pessimists than optimists among panelists for future business conditions. The last time the index topped 100 was in September 2010.

The breakdown of data showed exporters were the most pessimistic of all business types, falling by 14 points from a month earlier.

Thursday's survey also showed manufacturers were most worried about the rise in commodities prices, uncertain economic conditions and a slowdown in domestic demand.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us