South Korea August factory output unexpectedly declines from July

SEOUL : South Korea's factory output in August unexpectedly declined from a month earlier, but continued to log growth on a year-on-year basis for the 10th straight month helped by strong demand for semiconductors.

Industrial production last month fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.7per cent, missing a 0.5per cent gain forecast in a Reuters survey and following 0.2per cent growth in July.

Output expanded 9.6per cent on an annual basis, better than 8.2per cent growth forecast in the poll and a 7.7per cent expansion in July.

