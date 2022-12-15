Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea authorities to continue efforts to stabilise markets -finance minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea authorities to continue efforts to stabilise markets -finance minister

15 Dec 2022 07:03AM (Updated: 15 Dec 2022 07:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday that local financial markets have comparably stabilised recently, while reaffirming that authorities will continue to take measures for the markets to further stabilise.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said authorities will continue to proactively support companies' smooth bond issuance and strengthen liquidity support for financial institutions, as planned in the recently announced support package.

The comments came before the meeting of South Korea's top economic financial officials, including the central bank governor and financial regulator chief, to discuss implications of the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight rate decision.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.