South Korea authorities to continue efforts to stabilise markets -finance minister

SEOUL : South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday that local financial markets have comparably stabilised recently, while reaffirming that authorities will continue to take measures for the markets to further stabilise.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said authorities will continue to proactively support companies' smooth bond issuance and strengthen liquidity support for financial institutions, as planned in the recently announced support package.

The comments came before the meeting of South Korea's top economic financial officials, including the central bank governor and financial regulator chief, to discuss implications of the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight rate decision.