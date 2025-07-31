South Korea automaker shares slip after US trade deal

Seoul :Shares of South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp fell on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. will charge a 15 per cent tariff on imports from South Korea, including autos, as part of a trade deal.

While the agreement reduces auto tariffs from 25 per cent, it removes the 2.5 per cent advantage in tariffs that South Korean automakers had enjoyed over Japanese rivals under the Korea-U.S. free trade deal.

Some analysts said the share falls may have been driven by profit-taking as news of the tariffs was already factored in after South Korean automaker shares surged last week following news that Trump agreed to reduce Japanese auto imports to 15 per cent, a move that stoked optimism about a similar deal for Seoul.

South Korea's auto association said the tariff cuts are "fortunate" and said it removes uncertainty and creates a level playing ground with Japanese and European rivals.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Hyundai Motor said the deal "validates our unwavering confidence in the U.S. market and our commitment to American manufacturing."

Hyundai Motor Group in March announced a $21 billion investment in the United States with Trump at the White House, including a $5.8 billion steel factory and an expansion of Hyundai Motor's new car factory in Georgia.

Before Washington imposed 25 per cent auto tariffs in April, there were zero tariffs on most South Korean auto imports under a bilateral trade deal, while there was a 2.5 per cent tariff on Japanese auto imports.

South Korean negotiators demanded 12.5 per cent auto tariffs, but Trump wanted the rate to be 15 per cent, the presidential office said.

Hyundai Motor shares fell 4.5 per cent and Kia Corp stock lost 6.6 per cent.