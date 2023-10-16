Logo
Business

South Korea plans to offer bigger tax refunds to foreign tourists
A woman walks out of a clothing shop in the Gangnam area of Seoul, South Korea. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

16 Oct 2023 12:03PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2023 02:53PM)
SEOUL: South Korea is considering raising the maximum amount of tax refunds for foreign tourists on their domestic shopping, its finance minister said on Monday (Oct 16), to boost consumer spending amid growing tourist inflows.

The government plans to raise the tax refund limit from next year by a "huge amount", Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said, adding that the exact figure would be determined after more discussion with related agencies.

Currently, the maximum 500,000 won (US$370) worth of local purchases and 2.5 million won in total is applicable for tax refunds when foreign tourists leave the country.

The plan is aimed at benefiting South Korea's small businesses amid an improvement in foreign tourist inflows, Choo was quoted as saying in a media pool report.

Source: Reuters/zl

