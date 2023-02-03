Logo
South Korea braces for tough H1, promises support for exports, investment
FILE PHOTO: A crane carries a container (top R) from a ship at the PNC container terminal at the Busan New Port in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/File Photo

03 Feb 2023 07:25AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 07:42AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's finance minister said on Friday the country's exports and investment would be weak at least through the first half of the year and that the government would provide maximum support to ease the situation.

"The government will provide maximum support to boost exports and investment by companies so that the timing of an economic rebound can be advanced," Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a meeting of trade-related officials.

He also said inflation would hover around 5 per cent in annual terms during the first quarter before easing throughout the rest of the year. The central bank has said inflation would ease towards 3 per cent later in the year.

